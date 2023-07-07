Tesla rolls out global cash rebate as EV price war heats up

July 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) rolled out a new incentive globally allowing buyers to earn extra incentives through referrals from existing customers, a strategy long used by traditional automakers to boost sales.

The cash rebates are applicable in markets including the United States, China, Canada and Germany, according to Tesla's regional websites on Friday.

Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru

