BERKELEY, California, May 9 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) said on Tuesday that its Texas factory achieved production of 5,000 Model Y vehicles per week, meaning that it would be able to produce about 260,000 of the vehicles annually.

Tesla's Texas factory has an annual capacity of at least 250,000 vehicles.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Sandra Maler











