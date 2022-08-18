Tesla seeks hearing on California regulator Autopilot allegations

The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) has asked for a hearing to present a defense after it was accused by a California state transportation regulator of falsely advertising its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features as providing autonomous vehicle control.

In complaints filed July 28 with the state Office of Administrative Hearings, California's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said Tesla misled prospective customers with advertising that overstated how well its advanced driver assistance systems worked.

Tesla said in notices filed with the state that were released Thursday that it is seeking a hearing and intends to present a defense.

Reporting by David Shepardson

