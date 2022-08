Tesla sells 28,217 Chinese-made vehicles in July -CPCA

Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at its factory in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) sold 28,217 Chinese-made vehicles in July, including 19,756 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.

CPCA also said passenger car sales in July in China totalled 1.84 million, up 20.1% from a year earlier.

