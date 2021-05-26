Technology
Tesla set to pay for chips in advance to overcome shortage - FT
Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) plans to pay in advance for chips to secure its supply of the crucial materials in a move to overcome the global chip shortage, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The electric-car maker is also exploring buying a plant as a part of the efforts, according to the report. (https://on.ft.com/3flWwFU)
Tesla could not immediately be reached for comment.
