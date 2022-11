SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) shares slid to their lowest level in over 20 months on Wednesday after Chief Executive Elon Musk sold $3.95 billion worth of shares in the electric-vehicle maker. read more

Tesla shares were down 5.7% at $180.50 each.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin Editing by Chris Reese











