Tesla ships 4,767 cars from Shanghai plant; first export since reopen -media

SHANGHAI, May 11 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) shipped 4,767 cars from its Shanghai plant to Slovenia on Wednesday, the first batch of exports since the factory reopened on April 19, a Shanghai government-backed media outlet reported.

Tesla did not export any China-made Model 3s or Model Ys from the Shanghai plant in April, the China Passenger Car Association said on Tuesday, as China's zero-COVID-19 policies disrupted production and logistics.

