NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) short sellers have $2.16 billion in mark-to-market profits for April so far, but shorts remain down $5.52 billion for the year so far in mark-to-market losses, S3 Partners wrote in a note Wednesday.

