Tesla slashes delivery waiting time for some Model Ys in China

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A logo of the electric vehicle maker Tesla is seen near a shopping complex in Beijing, China January 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

SHANGHAI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) has shortened delivery waiting times for its rear-wheel drive Model Ys in China to one to four weeks, it said on its Chinese website, the second change in less than a month.

The U.S. automaker previously slashed the waiting time for the same version of Model Y cars to four to eight weeks in China as it ramped up output at its Shanghai plant after upgrading production lines.

Buyers of other versions of the SUV and Model 3 sedans still need to wait for 12 to 20 weeks after placing their orders, the website showed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.