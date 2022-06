Tesla sold 32,165 China-made vehicles in May

Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles are seen during a delivery event at the carmaker's factory in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

SHANGHAI, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA.O) sold 32,165 China-made vehicles in May, including 22,340 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Thursday.

Tesla's Shanghai factory produced 33,544 vehicles in May, up 212% from April, the association added.

CPCA also passenger car sales in May in China totalled 1.37 million, down 17.3% from a year earlier.

Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.