Tesla sold 32,968 China-made vehicles in July -CPCA

A Tesla car pictured at a charging point in Beijing, China, April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

BEIJING, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) sold 32,968 China-made vehicles, including those for export, in July, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.

The company, which makes Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 33,155 China-made vehicles in June.

BYD sold 50,387 electric vehicles last month while General Motors Co's (GM.N) China joint venture with SAIC Motor (600104.SS) delivered 27,347 units.

In July, Tesla exported 24,347 China-made vehicles, CPCA said.

CPCA also said China sold 1.52 million passenger cars in July, down 6.4% from a year earlier.

Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; editing by John Stonestreet and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.