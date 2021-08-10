Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Tesla sold 32,968 China-made vehicles in July -CPCA

1 minute read

A Tesla car pictured at a charging point in Beijing, China, April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

BEIJING, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) sold 32,968 China-made vehicles, including those for export, in July, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.

The company, which makes Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 33,155 China-made vehicles in June.

BYD sold 50,387 electric vehicles last month while General Motors Co's (GM.N) China joint venture with SAIC Motor (600104.SS) delivered 27,347 units.

In July, Tesla exported 24,347 China-made vehicles, CPCA said.

CPCA also said China sold 1.52 million passenger cars in July, down 6.4% from a year earlier.

Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; editing by John Stonestreet and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · August 9, 2021 · 6:55 PM UTC28 U.S. House Democrats want $85 billion in EV charging infrastructure funding

A group of 28 U.S. House Democrats on Monday asked congressional leaders to back $85 billion in funding for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, a big jump over funding proposed in a bill before Congress.

Autos & TransportationEXCLUSIVE India considers sharp import tax cuts on EVs after Tesla lobbying - sources
Autos & TransportationWolfsburg, we have a problem: How Volkswagen stalled in China
Autos & TransportationFrance's Renault, China's Geely to explore new hybrid-focused venture
Autos & TransportationTesla sold 32,968 China-made vehicles in July -CPCA