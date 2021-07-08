Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tesla sold 33,155 China-made vehicles in June -CPCA

A truck transports new Tesla cars at its factory in Shanghai, China, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) sold 33,155 China-made vehicles, including those for export, in June, China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Thursday.

Tesla, which is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, sold 28,138 China-made cars in China and exported 5,017 cars in June.

In May, Tesla sold 33,463 China-made cars.

On Thursday, Tesla launched Model Y cars with a standard driving range in China, lowering the starting price for the vehicle to 276,000 yuan ($42,588) in the world's biggest auto market.

BYD (002594.SZ) sold 40,532 so-called new energy vehicles, which include battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, last month in China. General Motors Co's (GM.N) venture with SAIC Motor (600104.SS) sold 30,479 such cars.

CPCA also said China sold 1.6 million passenger cars in June, down 5.3% from a year earlier.

($1 = 6.4806 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe Editing by Mark Potter

