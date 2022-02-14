Tesla sold 59,845 China-made vehicles in January - CPCA

The Tesla logo is seen on a car in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

BEIJING, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) sold 59,845 China-made vehicles in January, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Monday.

CPCA said all passenger car sales in January in China totalled 2.11 million, down 4.5% from a year earlier.

Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Susan Fenton

