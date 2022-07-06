Tesla sold 78,000 China-made vehicles in June, CPCA preliminary figures show

A Tesla sign is seen on the Shanghai Gigafactory of the U.S. electric car maker before a delivery ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) sold around 78,000 China-made vehicles in June, according to preliminary estimates published by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed on Wednesday.

This was up by 142% from May, when Tesla sold 32,165 China-made vehicles. CPCA also said its preliminary estimates indicated that 1.926 million passenger cars were sold across China in June, up 22% year-on-year.

Reporting by Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens

