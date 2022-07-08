Tesla sold 78,906 China-made vehicles in June -CPCA

A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/

SHANGHAI, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA.O) sold 78,906 Chinese-made vehicles in June, including 968 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Friday.

CPCA also said passenger car sales in June in China totalled 1.97 million, up 22% from a year earlier.

(This story corrects to read June (not May) in headline)

Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh, editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.