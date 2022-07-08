1 minute read
Tesla sold 78,906 China-made vehicles in June -CPCA
SHANGHAI, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA.O) sold 78,906 Chinese-made vehicles in June, including 968 for export, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Friday.
CPCA also said passenger car sales in June in China totalled 1.97 million, up 22% from a year earlier.
(This story corrects to read June (not May) in headline)
Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh, editing by Mark Heinrich
