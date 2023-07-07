Tesla starts to lay off some workers at China factory - Bloomberg News

Companies Tesla Inc Follow

July 6 (Reuters) - Electric car maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is laying off some battery production workers at its Shanghai plant, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

It's not clear how many workers may be let go, or the specific reasons behind the layoffs, according to the report.

Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

