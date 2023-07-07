Tesla starts to lay off some workers at China factory - Bloomberg News

View of a Tesla sign at its factory in Shanghai
A view of a Tesla sign at its factory in Shanghai, China June 12, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song

July 6 (Reuters) - Electric car maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is laying off some battery production workers at its Shanghai plant, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

It's not clear how many workers may be let go, or the specific reasons behind the layoffs, according to the report.

Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next