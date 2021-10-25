Skip to main content

Tesla submits partial response in U.S. auto safety probe -- memo

A row of Tesla Model S sedans are seen outside the company's headquarters in Palo Alto, California April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc has submitted a partial response to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) information request issued as part of the agency's formal auto safety probe into the automaker's driver assistance system Autopilot.

NHTSA said in an Oct. 22 memo released Monday that Tesla's response "has been received and is being reviewed. The company has requested confidential business information (CBI) treatment for the entirety of the information request."

On Aug. 31 NHTSA sent Tesla a 11-page letter with numerous questions it was required to answer by Oct. 22, as part of its investigation.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

