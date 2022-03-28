Tesla suspends production at Shanghai factory for 4 days to comply with COVID curbs - sources

A truck transports new Tesla cars at its factory in Shanghai, China May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

SHANGHAI, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. automaker Tesla (TSLA.O) is suspending production at its Shanghai factory for four days after the city announced on Sunday night it would lock down in two stages to carry out mass testing for COVID 19, two people familiar with the matter said.

The company has notified its workers and suppliers of the move, the people said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar

