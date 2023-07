Companies Tesla Inc Follow

July 20 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) wants to double the production capacity of its assembly plant outside Berlin to one million electric vehicles a year, in a move that would make it Europe's largest car factory, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.