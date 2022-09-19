Tesla's German battery plant and land extension on track - mayor

BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) has confirmed to the mayor of Gruenheide that its plans to operate the battery plant currently under construction in Germany are unchanged, mayor Arne Cristiani told Reuters on Monday.

"Tesla put everything reported in the American newspaper into perspective. The plant is still being built," Cristiani said, referring to a report in the Wall Street Journal last week that Tesla was pausing its plans to make batteries in Germany. read more

Cristiani also denied reports by local newspaper rbb last week that he had struck the topic of an extension to Tesla's land to be used for logistics purposes from the local council agenda, saying it was never on the agenda.

The carmaker had applied for the extension in May and it was being discussed by the relevant community representatives, Cristiani said. Once these discussions were complete, the topic would come onto the agenda.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, editing by Rachel More

