Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Tesla's heavy trucking unit chief leaves company

1 minute read

Jerome Guillen, Vice President of Tesla Sales and Service, speaks in front of a Tesla S electric car and a charging station (R) during the press preview day of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) chief of heavy trucking unit, Jerome Guillen, has left the company, the electric-car maker said on Monday, barely three months after taking over the role.

Guillen, who has been with the company for over a decade, was named president of Tesla Heavy Trucking unit in March, with a mandate to lead the company's entry into the heavy trucks market.

Guillen previously oversaw the company's entire vehicles business as president of the Automotive unit, a role to which he was appointed in 2018.

Tesla is yet to begin delivering its battery-powered Semi electric commercial truck, saying supply constraints could delay its mass production to 2022.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 9:06 PM UTCApple adds virtual IDs on iPhone, video plans that rival Zoom, Teams

Apple Inc (AAPL.O), facing accusations from rivals that it has too much control over its App Store, on Monday outlined plans to increase user privacy and keep consumer data out of other companies' hands, laying out features including expanded video conferencing and storing virtual government IDs on iPhones.

TechnologyGoogle to change global advertising practices in landmark antitrust deal
TechnologyBig tech supports global tax, but wants digital services levies axed
TechnologyAhead of Apple's developer conference, Facebook says it won't charge creators until 2023
TechnologyNigeria orders broadcasters not to use Twitter to gather information