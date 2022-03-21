Skip to main content
Tesla's Musk appears headed to Berlin from Austin - Twitter user @elonjet

1/2

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Officer (TSLA.O) Elon Musk appears to be headed to Berlin from Austin, Texas, the Twitter user @ElonJet, who tracks the movements of Musk's private jet, posted on Monday.

Tesla received a conditional go-ahead for its gigafactory near Berlin earlier in March, ending months of delay for the plant, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit the factory on Tuesday.

Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

