Tesla's Musk appears headed to Berlin from Austin - Twitter user @elonjet
FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Officer (TSLA.O) Elon Musk appears to be headed to Berlin from Austin, Texas, the Twitter user @ElonJet, who tracks the movements of Musk's private jet, posted on Monday.
Tesla received a conditional go-ahead for its gigafactory near Berlin earlier in March, ending months of delay for the plant, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit the factory on Tuesday.
