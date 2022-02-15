Skip to main content
Tesla's Musk donated 5,044,000 shares to charity - SEC filing

A Tesla sign is pictured outside the Tesla Gigafactory 2 in Buffalo, New York, U.S., February 13, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

San Francisco, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated a total of 5,044,000 shares in the world's most valuable automaker to a charity from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29 last year, its filing with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Monday.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill

