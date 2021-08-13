Tesla's Musk hopes to make first cars at Berlin plant in Oct

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk walks next to a screen showing an image of Tesla Model 3 car during an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo/File Photo

BERLIN, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Friday he hopes to make the first cars at Tesla's "Gigafactory" in Gruenheide, near Berlin, in October or soon afterwards.

"We're looking forward to hopefully getting the approval to make the first cars maybe in October if we are fortunate," Musk said on a visit to the plant with Armin Laschet, Germany's conservative candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor.

Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Caroline Copley

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.