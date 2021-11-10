Tesla's Musk sells some shares of EV maker, filings show

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk disclosed in a filing on Wednesday that he had sold shares of the electric-car maker.

Musk said on Saturday that he would sell 10% of his stake if his followers on Twitter approved the move on a poll. read more

The shares were sold to satisfy tax withholding obligations related to exercise of stock options to purchase about 2.2 million shares, according to the filing.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

