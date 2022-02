Thai domestic car sales jump 25.81% y/y in January

BANGKOK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Domestic car sales in Thailand rose 25.81% in January from a year earlier to 69,455 units, helped by an easing of coronavirus curbs and government support, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday.

That compared with December's 17.2% year-on-year drop.

Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies

