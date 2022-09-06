Thailand's WHA, China's BYD to announce plans for EV plant in Thailand

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The BYD logo is pictures on its Qin EV300 model during the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SHANGHAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - WHA Group, the Thai industrial estate developer, said on Tuesday that it and China's BYD are set to announce plans for an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility in Thailand.

The two companies will hold a joint news conference on plans for an EV facility in an industrial estate in Rayong on Thursday, according to an invitation from WHA Group.

Thailand's Board of Investment in August approved a group of investment pledges including BYD's 17.9 billion baht ($491 million) project to produce EVs. read more

BYD expects to start selling EVs in Thailand later this year, Chinese media outlet Jiemian reported.

($1 = 36.4600 baht)

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng, Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Andrew Heavens; editing by Jason Neely

