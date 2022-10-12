Toyota begins production at Myanmar plant hit by coup















TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) has begun production at a plant in Myanmar whose launch was delayed by a military coup, the company said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the automaker said production began in September, with one to two units a day. The assembly plant near Yangon was supposed to start operation in February 2021 but was delayed by the coup, it added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.