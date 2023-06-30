Toyota chairman's compensation rises 46% to $7 million

TOKYO, June 30 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor (7203.T) chairman Akio Toyoda received a total compensation package of 999 million yen ($6.90 million) in the financial year ended in March, up 46% from the previous year, according to the firm's filing on Friday.

The filing showed that 735 million yen of the 999 million came from stock options.

Japanese news agency Jiji Press reported that this was the highest figure in the automaker's history.

($1 = 144.7600 yen)

