Toyota to cut April global production to 750,000 units
TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) cut on Thursday its global vehicle production target by 150,000 units to 750,000 in April as a semiconductor shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic weigh on the automaker.
Average monthly global production for the period from April to June would be about 800,000 units, it added.
Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
