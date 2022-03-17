Skip to main content
Toyota to cut April global production to 750,000 units

1 minute read

The Toyota logo is seen at its booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) cut on Thursday its global vehicle production target by 150,000 units to 750,000 in April as a semiconductor shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic weigh on the automaker.

Average monthly global production for the period from April to June would be about 800,000 units, it added.

Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

