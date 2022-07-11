Toyota extends suspension of Motomachi plant as certain models recalled

The Toyota logo is seen at its booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/

July 11 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Monday it is extending the suspension of line 1 at its Motomachi plant, as it continue to investigate the cause of the recall for a certain model.

The volume affected by the adjustment will be about 4,000 units, and the global production plan for July will remain unchanged from the recently announced volume of approximately 800,000 units, company said in a statement.

Amid supply shortage of semiconductors and the continued impact of COVID, Toyota warned of the possibility of a lower production plan.

Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.