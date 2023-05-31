Toyota flags possible leak of customer data in some countries in Asia, Oceania

Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai
The Toyota logo is seen at its booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Wednesday that information of customers in some countries in Asia and Oceania may have been left publicly accessible from October 2016 to May 2023 due to a setting error in the cloud environment.

Customer information that may have been accessible externally included names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and vehicle identification and registration numbers, the company said.

