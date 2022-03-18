1 minute read
Toyota to further suspend work at 11 domestic factories after quake
TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Friday that it would suspend operations on 18 lines at 11 domestic factories next week, mostly for three days, due to a parts shortage from suppliers hit by the magnitude 7.3 earthquake this week.
It did not provide an estimate for lost production in its statement.
Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama
