Toyota to further suspend work at 11 domestic factories after quake

The Toyota logo is seen at its booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Friday that it would suspend operations on 18 lines at 11 domestic factories next week, mostly for three days, due to a parts shortage from suppliers hit by the magnitude 7.3 earthquake this week.

It did not provide an estimate for lost production in its statement.

Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama

