Toyota halts production at 2 Japan factories due to supply shortage

The Toyota logo is seen at a booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T)has halted production at two factories in Japan due to a supply shortage, a spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

The stoppage means that Toyota cannot return to normal operations in December as it had originally planned.

The automaker had previously said that it hoped to return to normal production for the first time in seven months in December, after supply shortages disrupted production.

Production at the factories was halted on Wednesday and the suspension is expected to continue for about three days, the spokesperson told Reuters, who added this was prompted by a supply chain disruption in Japan as well as a lack of labour in Vietnam due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company expects a production fall of 3,500 vehicles from the stoppage, but will keep its target to produce 9 million vehicles worldwide during the financial year ending on March 31, the spokesperson said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; editing by Jacqueline Wong and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.