Toyota to halt production at 5 factories in January due to supply chain issues

A Toyota Mirai fuel cell vehicle awaits final inspection at a Toyota Motor Corp. factory in Toyota in Aichi Prefecture, Japan, April 11, 2019. Picture taken on April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Joe White

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Monday it would suspend production at five domestic factories in January due to supply chain issues, chip shortages and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Japan's top automaker said that the stoppage at the factories will affect about 20,000 vehicles, but won't impact their annual target to manufacture nine million vehicles.

Last week, Toyota said it was projecting a bigger reduction in vehicle production in North America in January to 50,000 units due to supply chain issues.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.