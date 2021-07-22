Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Toyota to halt subsidiary's plant due to parts shortage

2 minute read

Toyota Motor Corp's logo on Estima Hybrid model is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp(7203.T) said on Thursday it would temporarily suspend a subsidiary's plant for a total of five days due to a parts shortage resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic in Southeast Asia.

Toyota Auto Body Co's Fujimatsu plant in Japan's Aichi Prefecture would be suspended on July 29-30 and Aug. 2-4, the automaker said in a statement.

Toyota also halted three plants in Thailand this week also due to a shortage of parts caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the Southeast Asian country, the spokesperson said.

Production stoppage at these three Thai plants would last until July 28, and Toyota would decide separately if the plants will resume following that date, the spokesperson added.

On Wednesday, Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said the company would suspend car production at its Suzuka plant for five days in early August due to COVID-related supply troubles in Southeast Asia.

Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Jason Neely and Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 10:31 AM UTCTesla will 'most likely' restart accepting bitcoin as payments, says Musk

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) will most likely restart accepting bitcoin as payments once it conducts due diligence on the amount of renewable energy used to mine the currency, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said at a conference on Wednesday.

Autos & TransportationGM will cut truck production amid semiconductor shortage
Autos & TransportationBASF, Porsche to develop high-performing lithium-ion batteries
Autos & TransportationHarley's stock tumbles as inflation worries overshadow progress on turnaround
Autos & TransportationUnion Pacific quarterly profit rises 59%

U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N) reported a 59% rise in its quarterly profit on Thursday, as it shipped more industrial chemicals, metals, petroleum, and liquefied petroleum gas.