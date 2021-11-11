Toyota investing $240 million in West Virginia to build hybrid parts

The Toyota logo is seen at a booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said Thursday it will invest $240 million in its West Virginia engine and transmission plant to build hybrid transaxles.

The new investment comes as the world's largest automaker is heavily lobbying against a proposed $4,500 electric vehicle tax credit for union-made vehicles.

The $1.75 trillion proposed social spending and climate bill being considered in Congress includes up to $12,500 tax credits for U.S. made EVs, including the $4,500-union provision.

Vehicles would have to be made in the United States starting in 2027 to qualify for any of the $12,500 credit.

The EV tax credits are backed by President Joe Biden and the United Auto Workers union and would disproportionately benefit Detroit's Big Three automakers - General Motors Co (GM.N), Ford Motor (F.N) and Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV - which assemble their U.S.-made vehicles in union-represented plants.

Foreign automakers have harshly criticized the decision to give union-made vehicles a big leg up, while 25 ambassadors recently wrote lawmakers opposing it.

The U.S. Senate is evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans and Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is a key vote on a number of provisions.

Tesla (TSLA.O) and foreign automakers do not have unions representing U.S. factory workers and many have fought union efforts to organize U.S. plants.

Toyota sees hybrid vehicles as a key part of its emissions reduction strategy.

Toyota said Thursday large parts of the world are not ready for zero-emission vehicles, which is why it did not sign a pledge this week to phase out fossil-fuel cars by 2040.

Six major carmakers, including GM, Ford, Sweden's Volvo Cars and Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz (DAIGn.DE), signed the Glasgow Declaration on Zero Emission Cars and Vans, as did a number of countries including India.

Toyota and No. 2 global automaker Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), as well as crucial car markets the United States, China and Germany did not.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

