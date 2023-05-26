Toyota to issue $740.5 mln worth of sustainable bonds

Companies Toyota Motor Corp Follow















TOKYO, May 26 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Friday it will issue 100 billion yen ($740.5 million) worth of sustainable bonds.

The world's largest automaker by sales said it would use the money raised through the bonds for research and development as well as capital investment for battery electric vehicles and fuel-cell electric vehicles and their components, among others.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

