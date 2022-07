Toyota plans $1.8 bln Indonesia investment in next 5 years - Indonesian govt

The logo of Toyota is seen at a showroom in Jakarta, Indonesia February 24, 2016. Picture taken February 24. REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA, July 27 (Reuters) - Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) plans to invest 27.1 trillion rupiah ($1.8 billion) in Indonesia in the next five years to produce electric vehicles, Indonesia's economics ministry said on Wednesday.

Indonesia's chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto met with Toyota's Vice Chairman Shigeru Hayakawa on Tuesday in Tokyo, the ministry said in a statement. Toyota could not immediately be contacted for comment.

($1 = 15,015.0000 rupiah)

Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty

