Toyota president calls meeting California zero emissions requirements 'difficult'















LAS VEGAS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor (7203.T) President Akio Toyoda said California's new zero emission requirements that seek to end sales of new gasoline-only vehicles by 2035 will be "difficult" to meet.

"Realistically speaking, it seems rather difficult to really achieve them," Toyoda said on Thursday through a translator during a roundtable interview with reporters. Toyoda defended the company's strategy and electric vehicle development plans, which have come under criticism from some environmental groups and investors who want the company to most faster to adopt EVs.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.