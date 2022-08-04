Toyota Q1 profit slides 42%, falls far short of estimates

The Toyota emblem is seen on the tyre rim of a vehicle during the media day of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show after the Thai government eased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) on Thursday posted a worse-than-expected 42% drop in first-quarter operating profit, as auto production was curbed by COVID-19 restrictions on factories in China and a global semiconductor shortage.

Operating profit for the three months ended June 30 slid to 578.66 billion yen ($4.3 billion), falling far short of the average 845.8 billion yen profit estimated by 10 analysts, according to Refinitiv data. In the same period a year earlier, Toyota reported a 997.4 billion yen profit.

Despite the quarterly drop, the automaker stuck to its forecast for annual operating earnings of 2.4 trillion yen in the 12 months through March 31, 2023.

The carmaker cut its monthly production targets three times during the April-June quarter, falling 10% behind its initial goals, due to shortages of semiconductors and the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns in China. read more

Toyota shares, which were down 0.5% just before the release of the earnings, extended losses immediately after and were down 2.7% at 2,097 yen by 0432 GMT.

($1 = 133.7200 yen)

Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and David Dolan

