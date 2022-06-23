Toyota recalls 2,700 electric vehicles

2023 Toyota bZ4X all-electric SUV is displayed during the 2021 LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November, 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) on Thursday recalled 2,700 of its first mass-produced electric vehicles because of a danger that wheels could come loose.

The world's largest automaker by sales submitted the recall of the bZ4X SUVs to Japan's transportation ministry. Of the 2,700 vehicles, 2,200 were earmarked for Europe, 260 for the United States, 20 for Canada and 110 for Japan, the company said.

Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by David Goodman

