Toyota to restart self-driving vehicles at Olympic village with more safety staff
Aug 30 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor (7203.T) said on Monday it would resume operations of its self-driving e-Palette pods at the Tokyo Paralympic Games village with greater operator control and more safety staff to ensure they did not hit any more people.
The e-Palettes were halted after one of the vehicles collided with and injured a visually impaired athlete at junction last week, prompting a YouTube video apology from Toyota Chief Executive Akio Toyoda.
