Toyota resumes normal North America operations

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said Wednesday it has resumed normal production at six plants in Ontario and the United States after protests by Canadian truck drivers prompted supply problems.

The Japanese automaker's three plants in Ontario, where it builds its best-selling RAV4 sport utility vehicle and other vehicles, had halted production last Thursday after protesters had blocked traffic to a key Detroit-Windsor bridge. Toyota said Monday its plants in West Virginia, Kentucky and Alabama were still facing production impacts even after the bridge reopened.

Reporting by David Shepardson

