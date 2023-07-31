Toyota says to boost EV development and technology in China

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Toyota (7203.T) will strengthen its development of electric vehicle technology in China, the automaker said on Monday, as it looks to catch up with increasingly tough domestic competition in the world's largest auto market.

The Japanese automaker will strengthen development of battery-powered vehicles, plug-in hybrids, hybrids and fuel cell cars in China in order to achieve carbon neutrality through a "multi-pathway"-based approach, it said.

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by David Dolan

