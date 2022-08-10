Toyota says no change to plan to produce 9.7 mln vehicles globally this year

Toyota Motor Corporation cars are seen at a briefing on the company's strategies on battery EVs in Tokyo, Japan December 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Wednesday there was no change in its plan to produce 9.7 million vehicles globally this fiscal year.

The company said it will suspend production on three lines at one factory in Japan for some days in September amid a parts shortage caused by the spread of COVID-19.

Toyota says it expects to produce about 850,000 vehicles globally in September. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rocky Swift; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.