Toyota says to restart all domestic production from Wednesday
TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) will restart all domestic production from Wednesday, the company said in a statement.
The automaker's 14 domestic factories were forced to suspend their operations on Tuesday following a cyber attack at one of its suppliers.
Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Kim Coghill
