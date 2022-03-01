Toyota says to restart all domestic production from Wednesday

A man walks past a Toyota logo at the Tokyo Motor Show, in Tokyo, Japan October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) will restart all domestic production from Wednesday, the company said in a statement.

The automaker's 14 domestic factories were forced to suspend their operations on Tuesday following a cyber attack at one of its suppliers.

Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Kim Coghill

