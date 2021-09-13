Skip to main content

Toyota says U.S. EV bill gives 'exorbitant tax breaks' to wealthy

1 minute read

The Toyota logo is seen at a booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said on Monday that a proposal by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives to give union-made electric vehicles in the United States an additional $4,500 tax incentive discriminates against nearly half of American autoworkers.

In a letter to Congress from Toyota executives in nearly a dozen U.S. states, the Japanese automaker urged lawmakers to "reject using the country’s limited resources to give exorbitant tax breaks to those wealthy enough to buy high-priced cars and trucks."

