Toyota shares fall over 2% after criticism from green activist investors

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) opened down more than 2% on Monday after media reports citing criticism from European pension funds of the automaker for what they said were lobbying efforts that went against climate regulation for the industry.

Toyota, the world' top automaker, is holding its annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday.

