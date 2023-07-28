Toyota supplier Denso posts 48% rise in Q1 profit
- Companies
TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Denso (6902.T), a leading supplier to Toyota (7203.T), posted a 48.3% rise in first quarter profit on Friday, missing analysts' estimates.
Operating profit for the three months to end-June totalled 94.38 billion yen ($676.90 million), versus the average of 145.78 billion yen in a poll of 10 analysts.
A year earlier, the company earned 63.6 billion yen in profit.
($1 = 139.4300 yen)
Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by David Dolan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.